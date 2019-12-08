Traffic

Survey collects travelers' opinions on Illinois highways

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. -- Illinois officials want travelers' opinions on the state's transportation system.

An online survey that's now open runs through Dec. 31 asks travelers to weigh in on everything from the cleanliness of Illinois roads to other drivers' behavior. Questions also focus on road conditions, residents' commuting habits and removal of snow and ice.

The Illinois Department of Transportation said the survey has been conducted annually since 2001. The agency's acting secretary says the information collected is vital to the transportation system.

"We look forward to learning about your travel preferences, what you think we are doing well and how you'd like us to improve," Acting Secretary Omer Osman said.

Residents can take the survey at idot.illinois.gov.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficillinoistransportationidot
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
4 in custody after carjacking leads to multi-vehicle crash on NW side
Retired pastor released on bond was 'blacked out' at time of fatal Orland Park hit-and-run
Suspect in custody, confesses to fatally shooting Texas police officer
Trio charged in DuPage Co. home invasions
Someone ate $120K banana installation sold at Art Basel Miami
Inmate escapes from Grundy County Jail
Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy, mild Sunday
Show More
Waitress gets $1,000 tip after restaurant was closed for a week
Residents sleep outside at DePaul to bring attention to homelessness
Tigers seriously injure woman at animal sanctuary in Moorpark
Man charged with sexually assaulting woman at knifepoint in West Town apartment
U of Illinois drops criminal past question from admissions applications
More TOP STORIES News