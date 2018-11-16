Traffic nightmare on I-78, drivers fall asleep after 12 hour delays

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=4699433" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Action Cam Video: Police wake up drivers stuck on I-78 on November 16, 2018.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=4699070" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> State troopers waking up drivers on I-78. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on November 16, 2018.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=4699226" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Thundersnow during Jeannette Reye's report on Action News Mornings on November 16, 2018.

The wintry weather has caused a traffic nightmare on a 30 mile stretch of I-78 in the Lehigh Valley.Vehicles, a majority being tractor-trailers, have been in a standstill at various spots along the roadway from the New Jersey State Line to Route 100.Some drivers have been stuck in the traffic for 12 hours - since Thursday afternoon. Conditions began improving toward the early morning hours on Friday.Police drove on the opposite side of I-78, honking their horns, to wake up drivers who fell asleep in their trucks."Drivers, wake up! Traffic's moving!" police shouted to drivers.A viewer video sent into Action News showed a solid line of cars on I-78 near Route 33 around 7 p.m. Thursday.Some drivers ran out of gas waiting for traffic to begin moving.While traffic began to move on I-78 in Fogelsville, Mother Nature was not done with the wintry weather.As Action News reporter Jeannette Reyes was speaking about the traffic conditions, a round of thundersnow hit the area. Action News quickly stopped the live report, until it was safe again for the news van to operate.