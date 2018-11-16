TRAFFIC

Traffic nightmare on I-78, drivers fall asleep after 12 hour delays

EMBED </>More Videos

Traffic nightmare on I-78. Jeannette Reyes reports during Action News Mornings on November 16, 2018.

ALLENTOWN, Pa. --
The wintry weather has caused a traffic nightmare on a 30 mile stretch of I-78 in the Lehigh Valley.

Vehicles, a majority being tractor-trailers, have been in a standstill at various spots along the roadway from the New Jersey State Line to Route 100.

Some drivers have been stuck in the traffic for 12 hours - since Thursday afternoon. Conditions began improving toward the early morning hours on Friday.

Police drove on the opposite side of I-78, honking their horns, to wake up drivers who fell asleep in their trucks.

"Drivers, wake up! Traffic's moving!" police shouted to drivers.

EMBED More News Videos

Action Cam Video: Police wake up drivers stuck on I-78 on November 16, 2018.



A viewer video sent into Action News showed a solid line of cars on I-78 near Route 33 around 7 p.m. Thursday.

Some drivers ran out of gas waiting for traffic to begin moving.

EMBED More News Videos

State troopers waking up drivers on I-78. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on November 16, 2018.


While traffic began to move on I-78 in Fogelsville, Mother Nature was not done with the wintry weather.

As Action News reporter Jeannette Reyes was speaking about the traffic conditions, a round of thundersnow hit the area. Action News quickly stopped the live report, until it was safe again for the news van to operate.

EMBED More News Videos

Thundersnow during Jeannette Reye's report on Action News Mornings on November 16, 2018.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficpennsylvania newstrafficsnowwinter weatherwintry mixu.s. & worldPennsylvania
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
Semi jackknifes on ramp from Indiana Toll Road to Chicago Skyway
CTA Holiday Train coming next week
Teen on ATV records Snapchat video, leads police on highway chase
Metra, Amtrak trains impacted by Chicago Union Station signal problems
More Traffic
Top Stories
Teen charged in Morgan Park High School explosion
Judge rules White House must return press credentials to CNN's Jim Acosta
Police: Man on cocaine drove 104 mph before crashing into Arlington Heights PD building
Country Club Hills police shoot suspect after man dragged into bank
Father Pfleger calls for dismissal of officer who shot Robbins security guard
Statue of Liberty's original torch moved to new home
Doorbell camera catches good Samaritan returning lost wallet
Chris Watts' mistress: 'He lied about everything'
Show More
Man's runny nose turns out to be leaking brain fluid
Watch deputies bust drivers blowing past stopped school bus
Mugshot of man wanted in Florida goes viral
6 rescued from elevator in building formerly known as Hancock Center
CTA Holiday Train coming next week
More News