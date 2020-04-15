Up to 50 cars involved in Kennedy Expressway crash; IB lanes shut down

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Dozens of cars were involved in crash on the inbound Kennedy Expressway at North Avenue Wednesday morning.Authorities shutting down the expressway at North Avenue as they clean up the crash. The Chicago Fire Department said as many as 50 vehicles were involved in the crash.Injuries have been reported in the crashes, but they are believed to be minor.The crashes occurred as light snow was falling in the area, which could have created slippery conditions leading to the crashes.The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for much of the area until 10 a.m. due to hazardous travel conditions.