VIDEO: Construction work leads to miles-long backup on northbound Tri-State Tollway near O'Hare Airport

Construction that reduced the northbound Tri-State Tollway to one lane leading up to the O'Hare Oasis has caused a massive miles-long traffic backup Tuesday morning.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Motorists on their way to work or trying to catch a flight at O'Hare Airport became stuck in a massive, miles-long backup because of construction work in the northbound lanes of the Tri-State Tollway Tuesday morning

Construction had reduced traffic to a single lane between Irving Park Road and Balmoral. Construction work was supposed to be reduced to a single lane by 5 a.m. However, traffic was moving in a single lane until shortly after 6 a.m.
Chopper 7-HD flew over the Tri-State as the traffic backed up 7-8 miles to Roosevelt Road, with travel times of up to two and a half hours between the Eisenhower and Kennedy expressways at one point.

