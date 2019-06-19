Traffic

WATCH LIVE: Semi crash, explosion in Racine County, Wisconsin leaves 2 dead, multiple injured; All lanes of I-94 closed

RACINE COUNTY, Wis. (WLS) -- At least two people have died and multiple others were critically injured when a semi crashed, exploded and ignited other vehicles on Interstate 94 in Racine County, Wisconsin.

RAW VIDEO: Semi truck crashes, explodes on Wisconsin highway
Raw video shows a fiery semi truck crash that killed at least one person in Racine County, Wisconsin.



Emergency crews responded to crash involving multiple vehicles near Highway 20 in Caledonia around 11 a.m. Wednesday, WISN reports.

The Racine County medical examiner said there are at least two fatalities. Multiple people have been sent to area hospitals in critical condition with burns and broken bones. A Flight for Life helicopter has been called to the scene.

Witnesses said they heard what they described as an explosion and seeing a mushroom cloud of smoke.

RAW VIDEO: Traffic camera shows fiery fatal semi crash
A traffic camera shows the fiery semi-truck crash that closed all lanes of I-41/94 in Racine County, Wisconsin on Wednesday.



A WTMJ-TV photographer who witnessed the crash says the semi jumped the median on I-94 near Highway 20 in Caledonia, caught fire and exploded. The photographer says at least two other vehicles were set on fire.

Both northbound and southbound lanes of Interstate 94 are completely closed from Highway 20 to Highway G.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. Authorities are expected to reveal more information at a press conference Wednesday afternoon.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
