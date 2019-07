EMBED >More News Videos Seven vehicles were involved in a crash in the northbound lanes of I-294 in Des Plaines Tuesday morning.

DES PLAINES, Ill. (WLS) -- Several lanes of northbound I-294 are blocked in Des Plaines due to a crash involving seven vehicles Tuesday morning.Initially, all northbound lanes were blocked at Oakton Street just south of Dempster Street. At about 6:20 a.m., crews managed to open two middle lanes.One of the vehicles involved in the crash is a car transporter. There is no word on any injuries.