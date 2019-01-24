WATCH LIVE: Crashes involving up to 10 vehicles block lanes of NB Lake Shore Drive near Grand

Northbound lanes Lake Shore Drive are blocked after two crashes involving a total of up to 10 vehicles Thursday morning.Once crash involved two vehicles and a second crash involved up to eight vehicles near Grand Avenue.At around 6:30 a.m.,. police were diverting people off at the Navy Pier exit ramp. By 6:50 a.m., traffic was getting by in the right lane.At least one person was reported injured in the crash. Chopper 7HD flew above the scene as the crash created a three-mile long backup.