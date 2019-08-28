CTA Red Line service resuming on subway after reroute, trains bypassing Grand station due to police activity

Red Line trains were diverted on the elevated tracks between Fullerton and Cermak-Chicago. Authorities were investigating reports of a suspicious package at the Grand station.
[Service Disruption] Red Line subway trains are rerouted to the elevated lines between Fullerton and Cermak-Chinatown due to police activity. More: https://t.co/RA4bs64XR6— cta (@cta) August 28, 2019
"We apologize for the inconvenience and are working to restore service as quickly as possible. Allow extra travel time," the CTA said.
Trains have begun moving in the subway again, but they are bypassing the Grand station.
Further details on the cause of the disruption were not immediately available.