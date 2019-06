EMBED >More News Videos A crash involving two semi trailers has led to both directions of I-94 to be shut down in northwest Indiana Friday morning.

A crash involving two semi trailers has led eastbound lanes I-94 to be shut down in northwest Indiana Friday morning.The semis crashed on I-94 near U.S. 20 in the Burns Harbor area. One of the semis was carrying pool chemicals and another was carrying cocoa, which spilled onto the expressway.Initially, police shut down both directions of I-94 between State Road 149 and State Road 49. Westbound lanes reopened shortly after 5 a.m.The crash is under investigation. No major injuries have been reported.