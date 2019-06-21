WATCH LIVE: Garbage truck, semi involved in crash on SB I-55 near I-355 in Bolingbrook

BOLINGBROOK, Ill. (WLS) -- A serious injury crash involving a semi and a garbage truck has been reported on southbound Interstate 55 near Interstate 355 in southwest suburban Bolingbrook.
Emergency crews were on the scene as of 7:30 a.m. Friday. Authorities said a medical evacuation has been requested.
One lane is open to allow traffic past the crash. Drivers are encouraged to seek alternate routes.
This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.
