WATCH LIVE: Garbage truck, semi involved in crash on SB I-55 near I-355 in Bolingbrook

BOLINGBROOK, Ill. (WLS) -- A serious injury crash involving a semi and a garbage truck has been reported on southbound Interstate 55 near Interstate 355 in southwest suburban Bolingbrook.

Emergency crews were on the scene as of 7:30 a.m. Friday. Authorities said a medical evacuation has been requested.

One lane is open to allow traffic past the crash. Drivers are encouraged to seek alternate routes.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.
