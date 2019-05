Train 112 is stopped at Ogden Dunes due to a collision with an automobile. Updates to follow. — South Shore Line (@southshoreline) May 31, 2019

Westbound train 112 is currently stopped at Portage/Ogden Dunes due to a vehicle collision. Updates to follow — South Shore Line (@southshoreline) May 31, 2019

PORTAGE, Ind. (WLS) -- A South Shore Line train struck a vehicle Friday morning in northwest Indiana.The South Shore Line said train 112 is stopped at the Portage/Ogden Dunes Station after a collision with a vehicle.Details on injuries were not immediately available.