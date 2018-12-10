TRAFFIC

WATCH: Vehicle crashes through Wilmington bait shop

Surveillance video captured the crash just after 2 a.m. Sunday at Angelo's Outdoor Sports Center.

WILMINGTON, Ill. (WLS) --
Charges are pending against the driver of a vehicle that plowed into a bait shop in Wilmington, Illinois.

The Wilmington Police Department released surveillance video that captured the crash just after 2 a.m. Sunday at Angelo's Outdoor Sports Center.

Video shows the car was going so fast when it crashed into the storefront, that it went airborne and jumped a counter before coming to a stop inside that business.

Investigators said the driver and passenger ran from the scene.

The passenger was later located at Presence St. Joseph's Medical Center in Joliet and is cooperating with the investigation, police said.
