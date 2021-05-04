Traffic

Elgin water main breaks, closing Chicago Street between State, Crystal streets

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
ELGIN, Ill. (WLS) -- A water main break in Elgin has led to street closures Tuesday morning.

Chicago Street is closed between State Street (Illinois Route 31) and Crystal Street.

Chopper 7HD flew above the scene as muddy-looking water gushed from the break and covered the streets nearby in around a foot of water.

Emergency crews were on the scene working to cap the break. Motorists are advised to avoid the area until the break is capped and the water is cleared.
