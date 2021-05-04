ELGIN, Ill. (WLS) -- A water main break in Elgin has led to street closures Tuesday morning.
Chicago Street is closed between State Street (Illinois Route 31) and Crystal Street.
LIVE TRAFFIC: Check out conditions on our live traffic map
Chopper 7HD flew above the scene as muddy-looking water gushed from the break and covered the streets nearby in around a foot of water.
Chicago water main breaks near Willis Tower, flooding entire block
Emergency crews were on the scene working to cap the break. Motorists are advised to avoid the area until the break is capped and the water is cleared.
Elgin water main breaks, closing Chicago Street between State, Crystal streets
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News