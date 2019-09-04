Westbound Indiana Toll Road lanes closed after police chase, 3 in custody

PORTAGE, Ind. (WLS) -- The westbound lanes of the Indiana Toll Road are closed near Portage after a police pursuit that ended with three suspects in custody, Indiana State Police said.The lanes are closed at mile marker 27.9 west of Exit 31 and traffic is being diverted at that exit. Drivers should avoid the area and expect delays.State police said the Porter County Sheriff's Department had officers pursuing three suspects who were reported to be in a stolen car on the tollway. The vehicle crashed at Mile Marker 27 and the suspects fled on foot. After a search, all three were taken into custody, state police said.One person was wounded as a result of the pursuit. They were taken to Northlake Methodist Hospital to treat non-life threatening injuries, state police said.State police said they expect the westbound lanes of the toll road to remain closed for several hours.