WB Indiana Toll Road closed under US 421 due to semi crash

The westbound Indiana Toll Road was blocked near US 421 due to a semi that went off the road and landed on the toll road. (WLS)

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WLS) --
A crash blocked westbound Indiana Toll Road to traffic Wednesday morning under US 421 near Michigan City, Ind.

A semi driver traveling south on US 421 lost control of the truck, took down a guard rail and went off the road, landing on the toll road. The semi hit a pickup truck hauling ATVs that was heading west.

Debris was scattered across the crash site and there was an extensive fuel and oil spill. Crews are working to clear the scene and investigators are looking into what caused the semi driver to lose control.

As of 6:20 a.m., there were no reports of injuries.

Traffic is being diverted off the toll road at State Road 39, which is the LaPorte exit.

Drivers should plan to take an alternate route until the scene is clear. One option is to take I-94 to State Road 49, then head south and get onto the toll road there.
