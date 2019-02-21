'What's Driving You Crazy:' Pothole repairs

CHICAGO (WLS) --In "What's Driving You Crazy," Carla asks, "Will you check to see when pot hole repairs will be made in the middle lane of Lake Shore drive slightly north of the old McCormick Place? They have different sizes and are dangerous."
Crews have already filled those potholes in by Thursday morning.
To have potholes repaired, you can contact the Chicago Department of Transportation for city potholes or the Illinois Department of Transportation for potholes on expressways.
You can also file a claim if your car is damaged by a pothole.
For information on filling a claim with IDOT, click here. For CDOT, click here.
You can also report potholes by calling 311 or using the city's mobile app.