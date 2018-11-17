TRAFFIC

Woman, 46, fatally struck by train on BNSF line

CICERO, Ill. (WLS) --
A pedestrian was struck and killed by a train Friday evening, halting BNSF traffic in each direction for hours on the Southwest Side, police said.

Officers responded shortly after 6 p.m. for a female discovered unresponsive on the tracks near the 4400 block of West Ogden Avenue, according to Chicago police.


The 46-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene at 6:43 p.m., according to the Cook County medical examiner's office. She lived in the North Center neighborhood on the North Side.

Trains were halted near Cicero Avenue until 9:19 p.m., when normal service resumed, according to Metra BNSF.


Police could not say which train had struck the woman.

An autopsy was scheduled for Saturday, the medical examiner's office said.
