Woman, 46, fatally struck by train on BNSF line

CICERO, Ill. (WLS) --A pedestrian was struck and killed by a train Friday evening, halting BNSF traffic in each direction for hours on the Southwest Side, police said.
Officers responded shortly after 6 p.m. for a female discovered unresponsive on the tracks near the 4400 block of West Ogden Avenue, according to Chicago police.
Metra Alert BNSF - Inbound and outbound train movement halted near Cicero Ave, police activity— Metra BNSF (@metraBNSF) November 17, 2018
The 46-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene at 6:43 p.m., according to the Cook County medical examiner's office. She lived in the North Center neighborhood on the North Side.
Trains were halted near Cicero Avenue until 9:19 p.m., when normal service resumed, according to Metra BNSF.
Metra Alert BNSF - Inbound and outbound train movement remains halted, an incident involving a pedestrian— Metra BNSF (@metraBNSF) November 17, 2018
Police could not say which train had struck the woman.
An autopsy was scheduled for Saturday, the medical examiner's office said.