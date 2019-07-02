Woman fatally struck by Metra Union Pacific Northwest Line train in Cary

The accident occurred just after 7 a.m. as a Metra Union Pacific Northwest Line train headed into the Cary station, Metra said.
As outbound train number #603 headed into the station, witnesses told police it appeared a woman began crossing the tracks after letting an inbound train pass and was struck and killed by the outbound train.
Metra Alert UP-NW - Inbound and outbound train movement halted near Cary, pedestrian struck by train #603, extensive delays anticipated— Metra UP-NW (@metraUPNW) July 2, 2019
Metra Alert UP-NW - Track #2 is open near Cary and trains will begin to move, inbound and outbound trains may be operating with extensive delays, a pedestrian incident involving train #603— Metra UP-NW (@metraUPNW) July 2, 2019
Both Metra police and Cary police are investigating. After the crash, inbound and outbound service was halted before resuming with extensive delays at about 9 a.m. Problems are not expected for the afternoon rush.