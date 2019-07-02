Traffic

Woman fatally struck by Metra Union Pacific Northwest Line train in Cary

CARY, Ill. (WLS) -- A woman was fatally struck by a Metra Union Pacific Northwest Line train in northwest suburban Cary Tuesday morning.

The accident occurred just after 7 a.m. as a Metra Union Pacific Northwest Line train headed into the Cary station, Metra said.

Service on Metra's Union Pacific Northwest Line has been disrupted after a pedestrian was fatally struck by a train near Cary Tuesday morning, Metra said.



As outbound train number #603 headed into the station, witnesses told police it appeared a woman began crossing the tracks after letting an inbound train pass and was struck and killed by the outbound train.





Both Metra police and Cary police are investigating. After the crash, inbound and outbound service was halted before resuming with extensive delays at about 9 a.m. Problems are not expected for the afternoon rush.
