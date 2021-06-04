East Garfield Park hit-and-run crash leaves woman dead, 2 children critically hurt

CHICAGO -- A driver ran away after crashing his car in East Garfield Park in an accident that injured half a dozen people Thursday afternoon, including a woman who died and two children who were critically hurt.The car and an SUV struck a minivan around 2 p.m. at Homan Avenue and Franklin Boulevard, according to Chicago police.A woman driving the SUV was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital and pronounced dead, police said.Two children and a man were taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Merritt said. Two other adults went to the same hospital in good condition, he said.The driver of the car ran away, while the driver of the minivan was uninjured, police said.