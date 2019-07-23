Traffic

Woman uses traffic cone to unclog flooding on New York expressway

By Eyewitness News
QUEENS -- Roads all around the New York area were underwater including part of the Long Island Expressway.

Video showed the area near Francis Lewis Boulevard in Queens.

Traffic was blocked by a flooded road and the footage shows a woman taking matters into her own hands.

Daphne Youree can be seen using her feet and a traffic cone to hack away at the gunk clogging up a sewer grate under an overpass.

She says she was one of the first drivers to be stopped in the flooding and saw the opportunity to help.

City Council Speaker Corey Johnson responded to her efforts, thanking her for being a good Samaritan and great New Yorker.
