Works begins Wednesday on upgrades to CTA Red, Purple lines

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The largest reconstruction project in CTA's history gets underway Wednesday.
There will be a groundbreaking Wednesday morning for the first phase of major upgrades to the CTA's Red and Purple lines.
Crews will build a bypass designed to help with a bottle-neck where the Red, Purple and Brown lines intersect.
That's just one part of the massive project. The CTA will also rebuild track structure and four rail stations: Lawrence, Argyle, Berwyn and Bryn Mawr.
The project is expected to be completed in 2025.
