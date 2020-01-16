Traffic

Wrong-way driver causes head-on crash on Lake Shore Drive near Diversey, Chicago police say

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A wrong-way driver caused a head-on crash early Thursday morning on Lake Shore Drive near Diversey Parkway, according to Chicago police.

A 31-year-old man was driving a black Nissan Maxima about 4:30 a.m. north in the southbound lanes of the 2800-block of Lake Shore Drive when he struck a silver Ford Fusion head on, police said. The 29-year-old male driver of the Ford Fusion was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition, with neck and back pain.

The 31-year-old did not report any injuries, and citations are pending against him, according to police.

Southbound lanes near Diversey appeared to be closed for part of the morning commute but reopened by 6 a.m.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficchicagolincoln parklakeviewcar crashwrong waytrafficcrash
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Buffalo Grove couple says insurance company wouldn't pay claim after driver crashes into fence
Man fatally shot near St. Sabina hours after peace walk
Chicago could expect several inches of snow, ice Friday
Chicago Water Dept. tests tree-saving technology
11-year-old rescued after she was abducted getting off school bus
Visit 3 Chicago institutions for free over MLK weekend
GAO: White House violated law in freezing Ukraine aid
Show More
Lake Shore Drive police chase ends in crash near McCormick Place: CPD
Video captures violent encounter between Dixmoor officer, 66-year-old woman
Teen primary suspect in foster mom's death, duffel bag killing: Police
Senate receives articles of impeachment against Trump | LIVE
Jewelry store worker tied up, robbed at gunpoint on SW Side: CPD
More TOP STORIES News