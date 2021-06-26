Train, car accident in East Chicago leaves 3 dead, 3 critically injured, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Three people died and three others were transported to area hospitals in critical condition after a minivan was struck by a train, Chicago police said.Police officers arrived to the scene and found the 2005 Honda Odyssey minivan approximately 200 yards west of the Euclid Avenue train crossing. It had extensive damage to the passenger side and the air bags were deployed.The 36-year-old male driver, the 38-year-old female front seat passenger and a 10-year-old female rear passenger were all deceased on the scene. Three male children ranging in ages seven to 10 were transported to area hospitals in critical condition. Both adults were East Chicago residents, officials said.The official cause of the accident is still being investigated by the traffic division, Chicago police said.A preliminary investigation indicates that vehicle was traveling north bound on 4600 Euclid when the signals, lights and crossing gates indicating a train was approaching activated, according to Chicago police. The vehicle is captured on video disregarding and going around the crossing gate that was down and operational. Once the van went around the crossing gate, it was struck by the west bound train, police added.Identification of all parties is pending. No additional information is available at the time, and more information will be available once the investigation is completed by the traffic division, police said.