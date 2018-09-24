Train derails in Iowa, dumping sand, railcars into river

EMBED </>More Videos

No injuries were reported after a train derailed in Iowa and 20 cars carrying soybean oil and sand fell into the flooded Floyd River. (Sioux County Sheriff's Department )

ALTON, Iowa --
No injuries have been reported after a train derailed in northwest Iowa and 20 cars carrying soybean oil and sand fell into the flooded Floyd River.

The Des Moines Register reports the bridge beneath the Union Pacific train collapsed as part of the derailment Sunday morning. Officials say no hazardous materials leaked into the river.

The Sioux County Sheriff's Department shot video showing the mangled pile of rail cars and the bridge in the river.

Alton City Administrator Dale Oltmans says the derailment happened around 4:30 a.m. Sunday on the edge of the small town of Alton.

Union Pacific spokeswoman Raquel Espinoza says recent flooding and heavy rain may have contributed to the derailment. The train was traveling from Mankato, Minnesota, to North Platte, Nebraska.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
train derailmentiowau.s. & worldIowa
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Jason Van Dyke Trial: Defense begins presenting case
Woman found dead in garbage truck on South Side identified
4 charged in Oak Lawn kidnapping
Go-kart driver dies in Marengo Township crash, man charged with hit-and-run
Virginia prisons to ban tampons for female visitors
Baby boy dies in West Englewood fire; autopsy inconclusive
Teen rescued after drifting 49 days at sea
Deerfield woman stabbed to death in domestic incident
Show More
Driver finds baby crawling across busy road
'Amazing' treatment helps paralyzed woman walk again
Dallas officer who killed neighbor in his own apartment fired
Six Flags offers $300 prize for spending 30 hours in coffin
More News