Metra BNSF train fire at Union Station causes cloud of smoke, no injuries, officials say

Reports of the train fire initially surfaced on social media. One commuter tweeted at ABC7Chicago, "trains on fire in Union station!"
@ABC7Chicago trains on fire in Union Station! pic.twitter.com/kuzwT5uePr— Steve Sadowski (@TheBigUnit83) June 13, 2019
The fire was on outbound Metra BNSF train #1285 which as on Amtrak tracks, fire officials said. All passengers were removed and no injuries were reported.
BNSF and Southwest Service line trains were moving again as of 7:40 p.m. Still, passengers should expect delays and should listen for platform announcements as normal service resumes.
Passengers can check on the status of trains and delays metrarail.com
Fire officials said the fire was contained to one engine and there is considerable smoke in the station. The fire was struck out around 6:45 p.m.
Fire is out on locomotive we are using lines to cool engine. Fire was interior of locomotive engine. No injuries. See Amtrak for service resumption.— Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) June 14, 2019
Crowds formed inside Union Station, where the air was hazy. Fire officials were working to ventilate the station.
The cause of the fire is not yet known.
A large emergency presence was apparent outside Union Station.
Metra officials have not yet commented. An alert on their website said the train would not operate due to a mechanical failure.
No further details have been released.