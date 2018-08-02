Training exercise sparks active shooter panic, lockdown at Ohio Air Force base

BILL HUTCHINSON
A training exercise at an Air Force base in Ohio caused an emergency active shooter response Thursday, prompting a lockdown, the evacuation of a hospital and led one security force member to open fire on a locked door to get it open.

"An unknown individual called 911 believing that there was a real-world incident occurring within the base hospital," officials at the Wright Patterson Air Force Base said in a statement posted to Twitter about 3:40 p.m., roughly two hours after the base was put on high alert.

After getting the 911 call, security forces at the Dayton base quickly mobilized and ordered a shelter-in-place order as they investigated.

"As a result, security forces responded to the scene and began a systematic sweep and clearing of the entire hospital," the statement reads. "In an attempt to breach a door that was locked, a security forces member discharged his firearm to open the door and continue the sweep of the facility."

Officials issued an all-clear notice about 3:35 p.m., roughly two hours after security forces were put on high alert, writing on Twitter, "There was no real world active shooter incident on Wright-Patterson AFB and base personnel remain safe."

The first alert was issued on Twitter at 12:40 p.m.

"Our base first responders are trained to quickly assess situations and take necessary action," officials said in their statement. "They responded with the level of professionalism and urgency required."
Related Topics:
abc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Top Stories
Lake Shore Drive SB lanes closed for anti-violence march
Lollapalooza 2018 kicks off in Grant Park
Active shooter report at Ohio Air Force Base part of training drill
Man attacked in front of School of the Art Institute
Babysitter arrested after leaving child, baby in car at casino
Tearful reunion at O'Hare: Aeromexico plane crash survivors return home
Suspect in doctor's murder worked in law enforcement for 30 years
Kohler Waters Spa coming to Lincoln Park
Show More
Trio of armed robbers target pedestrians, restaurant in Lakeview, Lincoln Park
How to get around the Lake Shore Drive anti-violence march
2-year-old boy dies, woman injured after 5 dogs attack
Mollie Tibbetts' family announces $172,000 reward fund
Pregnant woman served cleaning solution instead of latte at McDonald's
More News