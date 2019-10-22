Transformer sparks Old Town building fire

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A huge fire broke out at a building in Chicago's Old Town neighborhood Tuesday morning.The fire broke out at about 2:25 a.m. in the 1500-block of North Hudson Avenue after an electrical transformer caught fire and damaged a residence, police said.Residents described being woken up by popping noises and said flames from the fire reached three stories high."You could feel the heat from the room that the glass was really hot to the touch and as we were trying to get our stuff out and get together the heat was picking up in the room so we needed to get out immediately," said Jeremy Brongiel. "We were knocking on the neighbor's door trying to get them out and then we set off the fire alarm."No injuries have been reported and there are no displacements from the fire, police said.