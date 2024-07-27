SDCC immersive experiences feature FX shows like "The Bear," "What We Do In The Shadows," and "American Horror Story"

Transport to "The Bear" restaurant at the FX immersive experiences in SDCC

SAN DIEGO -- FX is transporting you into their world with immersive experiences at San Diego Comic-Con.

Visit a replica of "The Bear" restaurant and enjoy a daily chef's special featuring exclusive merch.

If horror is more your cup of tea, experience the spine-chilling FX Fearless Hellevator featuring moments from the American Horror Story universe and "Grotesquerie," the new Ryan Murphy horror series.

Fans of "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" can pose for photos outside of Paddy's Pub or next to a puppet of Nadja from "What We Do in the Shadows."

FX at SDCC is open to the public now through Sunday, July 28 at the Hilton Bayfront Lawn.

"The Bear," "What We Do in the Shadows," and "American Horror Story" are all streaming now on Hulu.

"Grotesquerie" premieres this fall on FX.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of FX, Hulu and this ABC Station.