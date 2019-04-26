$4 million Red and Purple line railroad track improvements complete

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago is celebrating the completion of nearly $4 million in railroad track improvements on the CTA Red Line that is nearly a century old.The work is in preparation for the RPM, the Red and Purple Modernization program, which is expected to begin later this year.The project includes reconstructing the Lawrence, Argyle, Berwyn and Bryn Mawr stops into larger, more accessible stations.The plan also includes building a rail bypass north of Belmont station to improve service reliability, increase train speeds ease overcrowding and provide additional train service capacity for projected future growth.A rail bypass will also be built to improve service on the Red, Purple and Brown lines.The RPM is the largest CTA project in the agency's history.