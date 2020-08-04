Summer Vacation 2020: Stay home, explore Illinois, Traveling Mom says

Chicago's growing travel order is making it difficult to plan summer vacations, even to neighboring states.
Cindy Richards from the Traveling Mom blog recommends finding a place that allows the family to return home the same day and sleep in their own beds.
"I think this is the year to explore Illinois and stay home, you know what the rules are, you know what the requirements are, you know what's open, you know what's not, go take take a hike at a state park," said Richards.
Richards says people still want to travel and house rental is still an option but they're tough to find. Richard recommends waiting to the last minute to book a trip.
"It's a moving target, just because you can go there this week, doesn't mean you're going to be able to go there next week when you have your trip planned," said Richards.
When considering house rental, do your research and ask questions about what kind of cleaning protocols are in place.
"I'm a big proponent of doing your own cleaning, taking your CDC approved cleaning products and making sure you clean everything before you move the kids into the house," Richards said.
