holiday travel

1M passengers traveled through US airports Saturday, more expected despite rising COVID cases

NEW YORK -- Nearly 1 million passengers traveled through U.S. airports Saturday and officials are expecting even more Sunday despite surging coronavirus cases.

According to Transportation Security Administration data, 964,630 travelers passed through TSA checkpoints on Saturday, a bump from 560,902 on Thursday and 820,399 on Friday.

Yet travel industry groups expect Sunday -- as everyone heads home from their holiday destinations -- to be the busiest day of travel since the pandemic-related shutdowns began in March.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned Americans to avoid travel for Thanksgiving, but millions have flown since that warning. As of Sunday, more than 13.2 million people have been infected by COVID-19 and at least 266,000 people have died, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Experts say that if people disregarded new state and local restrictions and socialized anyway, that could put greater stress on overburdened hospitals and lead to an even bigger spike in sickness and death over the holidays.

"We're going to feel these effects in two or three weeks, increased cases, increased hospitalizations and increased deaths," said Dr. Todd Ellerin, director of infectious diseases at South Shore Hospital in Massachusetts.

Dr. Leana Wen, an emergency physician and George Washington University School of Public Health professor, told CNN that anyone who traveled to visit with family and friends or hosted guests outside their immediate household unit should quarantine.

"By quarantine, I mean that you should act as if you've been exposed to someone with coronavirus, because you could have. That means you should not be around others as much as possible. Do not go into work. Keep kids out of school. Get groceries delivered. Definitely do not get together with others during this period," she said.

Despite high travel rates amid a global pandemic, AAA projected Thanksgiving travel fell by at least 10%, which would be the steepest one-year plunge since the Great Recession in 2008. An estimated 48 million Americans were expected to travel by car this year, down by just 4% from 2019.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelair travelcoronavirusthanksgivingholiday travel
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOLIDAY TRAVEL
COVID-19 cases expected to spike following Thanksgiving holiday weekend
COVID cases expected to spike following Thanksgiving holiday weekend
Do all 50 states have COVID-19 travel restrictions? Check this list
Multiple storm systems may impact your Thanksgiving plans
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 cases expected to spike following Thanksgiving holiday weekend
Actor who played Darth Vader in 'Star Wars' dies at 85
Chicago expected to play pivotal role in COVID-19 vaccine distribution
Boyfriend suspected in Riverdale double murder, child abduction
Lake Zurich pastor investigated for decades-old sexual abuse allegations
This BBQ is so great, you'll want to skip the sauce
16 shot, 5 fatally in Chicago weekend violence
Show More
IL reports 7,873 new coronavirus cases, 108 deaths
Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart tests positive for COVID-19
Chicago native becomes first Black American cardinal
Mysterious monolith found in Utah desert has disappeared
Heartwarming TikTok videos highlight homeless
More TOP STORIES News