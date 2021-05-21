2 planes make contact on ground at Midway airport

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Passengers on two Chicago flights had quite an experience Friday after their planes got a little too close.Two Southwest Airlines planes made contact on the ground at Midway International Airport shortly after noon Friday.One plane was taxiing out for departure when its wing struck the tail of another aircraft, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.Flight 654 was heading out from Chicago for Birmingham, Alabama, while Flight 751 was arriving from Washington Dulles International Airport in Virginia.The FAA is investigating and said both planes will be inspected before they fly again.No word on any injuries.