Midway Control Tower temporarily closes after 3 technicians test positive for COVID-19

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The air traffic control tower at Midway Airport is temporarily closing after three technicians tested positive for the COVID-19 virus on Tuesday.

The airport remains open and operations will continue at a reduced rate until the situation is resolved, according an FAA statement.

The Midway Control Tower has been cleaned in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance, the FAA said.

The air traffic system has multiple backups in place and has a "longstanding contingency plan to ensure continued operations," according to the statement.

"In extreme circumstances, service levels could vary, but safety will not be compromised," the FAA said.
