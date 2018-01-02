TRAVEL

AAA phone problems affecting Emergency Road Service

FRESNO, CA, USA - DEC 19, 2017 - Business logo sign on the wall of store front of AAA Insurance (Shutterstock)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Drivers in the Chicago area may have trouble getting in touch with AAA on Tuesday.

AAA Chicago Director of Public Affairs Beth Mosher said contact centers were experiencing phone system issues. The problems affected all lines of business, including Emergency Road Service.

Mosher said service delays are expected to continue throughout the day Tuesday or until the issues are resolved and full communication is restored.

AAA members who are stranded or are in need of help may consider calling a local service provider for immediate assistance, Mosher said. They can then submit their bills to AAA for reimbursement.

The company apologized for the inconvenience and said members' safety is always AAA's top priority.
