Air New Zealand celebrates Chicago-Auckland route launch

Air New Zealand shows off its unique flying experience at Pioneer Court this weekend ahead of it's Chicago-Auckland direct flight debut this November.Visitors can sit in economy and upgrade options to compare this airline (one Midwestern travelers may not have a lot of experience with) with other international carriers; this may help you decide what seating options to purchase if you're considering the 16-hour haul."There's a lot of other airlines we compete with, and so to stand out and be different, our brand goes a long way. The New Zealandness that we deliver through our product and through our service is quite unique," said the airline's vice president of Americas, Liz Fraser.In addition to their seating choices which allow for everything from a recliner to a "Skycouch," Air New Zealand emphasizes its food and beverage offerings plus the friendliness of its staff who greet passengers with the Maori phrase "Kia Ora" as a welcome.After testing out the plane seats, you can use a VR headset to examine Business Premier class and Kiwi scenery itself. Plus, taste New Zealand snacks and coffee drinks. As an added bonus, visitors will be entered to win a flight to either New Zealand or Australia.The exhibit is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday.