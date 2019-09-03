Travel

Airlines cancel hundreds of flights in Chicago due to passing storms

CHICAGO -- Airlines canceled hundreds of flights in Chicago on Tuesday amid passing storms in the area.

By noon, the Chicago Department of Aviation reported at least 260 flights canceled at O'Hare International Airport and 42 flights canceled at Midway Airport.

Delays at O'Hare averaged 37 minutes, while delays at Midway averaged below 15 minutes, the department said.

The National Weather Service forecasted scattered storms in the Chicago area through at least midday, and severe thunderstorms possible in the afternoon and evening.

Some of the storms could be "capable of producing damaging winds and or large hail," the weather service said.

The forecast for Wednesday promises drier weather and temperatures in the high 60s to mid 70s, according to the weather service.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2019.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelchicagoo'hareohare airportstormmidway airport
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
41 shot, 7 fatally, in Chicago Labor Day weekend violence
CPS students go back to school as threat of teacher strike looms
LIVE: Tracking Hurricane Dorian
Walmart to stop selling handgun ammunition
25 bodies found after boat erupts in flames off Santa Cruz Island, Calif.
Willie Wilson announces US Senate bid
Chicago Weather: Severe thunderstorms possible Tuesday afternoon, evening
Show More
Hurricane Dorian grows in size as it moves toward US
Bears unveil statues of George Halas, Walter Payton at Soldier Field
Retired Bears player Charles Tillman rows across Lake Michigan
Picky eater goes blind after diet of Pringles, white bread, French fries
Justin Bieber shares use of 'heavy drugs'
More TOP STORIES News