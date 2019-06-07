Travel

Airplane door falls from sky in Las Vegas, damaging apartment, car

LAS VEGAS -- It was a shocking sight, even for Las Vegas, when part of an airplane door fell from the sky.

The airplane door panel fell, hitting an apartment building and car.

No one was hurt.

The incident happened near Nellis Air Force Base.

So far, there is no word on what type of plane the debris fell from, but officials say it does not appear to be from a civilian plane.

The FAA is now investigating.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelplane accidentairplane
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 killed, 3 wounded in Lake Shore Drive shooting near Lincoln Park
WATCH LIVE: Firefighters battle extra-alarm fire in West Roseland
3 wounded in Washington Park shooting
2 wounded in shooting, crash on I-94
Free donuts! National Doughnut Day deals, freebies
Mega Millions jackpot at $530M for drawing tonight
Chicago AccuWeather: Partly sunny, cooler by the lake Friday
Show More
Father caught on video having 'conversation' with infant son
Nation's largest rooftop opens in Chicago
Chicago woman dies after 13-hour overseas flight to Dubai
Wheaton police arrest alleged police impersonator
Sinkhole nearly swallows minivan on NW Side
More TOP STORIES News