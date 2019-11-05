Travel

Alaska Airlines & Surfline offer special deal on flights to Hawaii, prices depend on waves

SAN FRANCISCO -- If you have the sudden itch to take a trip to Hawaii, Alaska Airlines is helping you out. It's teaming up with Surfline to slash ticket prices this week depending on how high the waves are around the islands.

There's a pun for the promotion name, "Swell Deals".

Any waves higher than 21 feet get you 30% off, ranging down to 10% off for any waves less than 10 feet. The discount applies for flights booked until Friday November 8, 2019. You must travel by November 20, 2019.

RELATED: Disney, Pixar-themed Alaska Airlines plane arrives in San Francisco International Airport

To take advantage of the of the deal you have to enter the code "SURFLINE15" in all caps at checkout.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelsan franciscohawaiiairport newssurfingvacationtraveloceansdealsu.s. & worldalaska airlines
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Victims of alleged racist incident at Naperville Buffalo Wild Wings speak out
Woman, 26, fatally shot inside parked car on SW Side
9 members of American family, including babies, killed in Mexico
Parents trick kids in Jimmy Kimmel's Halloween candy prank
Krispy Kreme reverses course, will allow Minn. student to resell doughnuts
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly sunny, chilly, breezy Tuesday
Government shutdown looming ahead of Thanksgiving
Show More
Best time to sell your car and avoid depreciating car values
Man stabbed to death over Popeyes chicken sandwich: Police
Photos detail inmates' escape from Calif. jail
Yellow Brick Road leads to Humboldt Park
'His skin was hanging off of his body': 12-year-old boy severely burned during alleged prank by friend
More TOP STORIES News