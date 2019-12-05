American Airlines proposed $100M kitchen facility at DFW to help reduce flight delays

FORT WORTH, Texas -- American Airlines says an antiquated, overworked kitchen caused 2,300 flight delays this summer at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport. So American is planning a new facility - at a cost of $100 million - to increase meal-preparation capacity at its biggest hub airport. American operates more than 900 flights a day at DFW.The airport board is scheduled to vote on the airline's proposal Thursday. If approved, American will sign a 40-year lease to build the kitchen and related facilities on more than 21 acres.According to an airline spokeswoman, the current catering kitchen was built in 1982.A new kitchen is critical to enable future expansion," including when a new, sixth terminal that opens as soon as 2025.American is the dominant carrier at DFW, operating more than 900 flights a day. The airline outsources catering to LSG Sky Chefs.