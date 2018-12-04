TRAVEL

American Airlines says video shows woman in wheelchair not abandoned at O'Hare

American Airlines says a woman in a wheelchair was not left alone at O'Hare airport after reviewing surveillance video.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
American Airlines says a woman in a wheelchair was not left alone at O'Hare Airport after reviewing surveillance video.

Olimpia Warsaw claims she was flying home to Detroit last Friday when her flight was canceled. She claims she was abandoned at the gate.

American says after reviewing airport cameras, Warsaw was transported to a waiting area by an airport employee, at 12:30 a.m. Saturday and 45 minutes later, a family member picked her up there.

They say she was also seen getting out of her wheelchair twice to go smoke a cigarette.
