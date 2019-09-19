Travel

America's happiest states ranked: Study

What's the emotional state of our union?

A new WalletHub study ranks the happiest states in America.

Hawaii takes the top slot, with Utah, Minnesota, California and New Jersey rounding out the top five. Illinois comes in at 24, with West Virginia ranked last. Check out our video to find out which states crack the top 10.

The key metrics in the study include depression rates, productivity levels, adequate sleep rates and financial problems.

Hawaii has the lowest rates of adult depression and New York has the fewest suicides per year. Utah has the lowest separation and divorce rate and the highest volunteer rate.

This year, the United States ranked 19th on the World Happiness Report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
traveldepressionhappinesseconomyu.s. & worldstudyfinancesleep
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Murder charges dropped against 5 Chicago teens accused in car theft attempt
Small plane crashes near Aurora Municipal Airport
Police search for gunman on bicycle after woman shot in Fulton River District
Dozens post to social media fatal stabbing of teen
2,200 fetuses found on Crete property of deceased abortion doctor
3 dead in fire at Wisconsin group home
Palatine district may change locker room policy for transgender students
Show More
3 killed in West Garfield Park shooting ID
Man moves into dog shelter to help get dog adopted
The Washington Monument reopens
Prisoner who escaped on way to Cook County Jail back still at large
Pet-sitting business gives jobs to people with autism
More TOP STORIES News