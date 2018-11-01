TRAVEL

Baggage handler falls asleep, gets trapped in cargo hold during American Airlines flight to O'Hare

EMBED </>More Videos

There was a surprise discovery on an American Airlines plane that landed at O'Hare last weekend.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
There was a surprise discovery on an American Airlines plane that landed at O'Hare last weekend.

A baggage handler was found trapped in the cargo hold. He admits he was drunk and fell asleep inside the 737 on the flight from Kansas City to Chicago, police said.

The employee for regional carrier Piedmont Airlines was not hurt and was not charged with a crime, but he has been suspended.

A source told ABC News the man likely wasn't discovered before departure because there was no luggage loaded into the forward hold for the flight.

"A Piedmont Airlines employee, who was working an American Airlines flight on the morning of Oct. 27 at Kansas City International Airport (MCI), inadvertently fell asleep in the forward cargo hold of a Boeing 737-800 aircraft," American Airlines said in a statement. "The flight subsequently took off with the team member in the cargo hold, which was heated and pressurized.

"Our top priority is ensuring the well-being of the Piedmont employee," the statement continued. "He did not request any medical attention upon arrival in Chicago, and we are grateful that he did not sustain any injuries. The American team is very concerned about this serious situation, and we are reviewing what transpired with our Piedmont and Kansas City colleagues."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
travelo'hare airportair travelamerican airlinesChicagoO'Hare
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAVEL
Nearly 500 cameras installed at CTA stations
Meet the 5-month-old who's visited every state in the US
Stay in River North hotel's killer H.H. Holmes suite... if you dare
California man books room at Holiday Inn, finds hotel isn't there
More Travel
Top Stories
Man shot by Chicago police in East Chatham
Woman, 21, fatally shot in robbery inside car with 2 children inside on NW Side
Suburban park district police chief accused of videotaping sexual encounters with women without consent
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy with rain possible Thursday
2 trick-or-treaters struck in Libertyville hit-and-run, 1 injured
Boy, 4, from Chicago found dead in Missouri
Driver charged in deaths of 3 siblings at Ind. bus stop said she did not recognize school bus lights
53 suburban Cook County polling places changed for midterm election
Show More
WATCH: Beetlejuice costume star trick-or-treating
WATCH: Lone worker unclogs drain on flooded highway, reopens lanes
Rogers Park families celebrate Halloween, refuse to live in fear; killer still at large
Flossmoor voters to weigh in on longtime pick-up truck ban
How your favorite celebrities dressed up for Halloween 2018
More News