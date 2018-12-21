TRAVEL

Big holiday travel day on tap Friday at O'Hare, Midway

EMBED </>More Videos

Friday is expected to be one of the busiest travel days of the year ahead of the holidays.

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Friday is expected to be one of the busiest travel days of the year ahead of the holidays.

A record number of more than 112 million Americans will be traveling this holiday season, and 240,000 of them will be going through O'Hare. That's about a five percent increase from last year, so expect things to be busier if you are leaving out of one of the two major airport in this area.

Over at Midway, representatives said they are expected to get more than 70,000 passengers, about a two percent increase.

It's not just the airways that will see more travelers, but also roadways. AAA predictions some 5.3 million people in Illinois will be on the roads thanks to low gas prices and a decent economy.

Later Friday, United will be offering comfort dogs for weary travelers and Over at Midway, an off-site airport parking provider Fast Park plans to host yoga and meditation sessions for guests.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
travelholiday travelo'hare airportmidway airportair travelChicagoO'HareMidway Airport
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAVEL
Our favorite #abc7chicago Instagram photos of 2018
Drones shut down busy U.K. airport
Wrapped presents on a plane: What to know before holiday travel
First section of Navy Pier Flyover opens
More Travel
Top Stories
Funeral to be held Friday for fallen CPD Officer Conrad Gary
6 seriously injured, including 3 children, in West Pullman fire
President Trump's demand for wall pushes government closer to shutdown
Man charged after deaths of CPD officers says he found gun in alley
Chicago AccuWeather: Flurries, sprinkles early Friday
Illinois lost 45K residents last year, 2nd largest decline in US
New Laws 2019: Illinois laws that start January 1
What you need to know about ugly Christmas sweaters
Show More
Charges filed more than two weeks after Greyhound bomb threat drama
Police: 2 women killed in separate throat slashings Wednesday evening
Don't celebrate Christmas? See 7 things you can do on Dec. 25
1 killed in Kennedy Expressway crash
More News