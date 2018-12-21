Big holiday travel day on tap Friday at O'Hare, Midway

Friday is expected to be one of the busiest travel days of the year ahead of the holidays.A record number of more than 112 million Americans will be traveling this holiday season, and 240,000 of them will be going through O'Hare. That's about a five percent increase from last year, so expect things to be busier if you are leaving out of one of the two major airport in this area.Over at Midway, representatives said they are expected to get more than 70,000 passengers, about a two percent increase.It's not just the airways that will see more travelers, but also roadways. AAA predictions some 5.3 million people in Illinois will be on the roads thanks to low gas prices and a decent economy.Later Friday, United will be offering comfort dogs for weary travelers and Over at Midway, an off-site airport parking provider Fast Park plans to host yoga and meditation sessions for guests.