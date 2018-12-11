TRAVEL

Boeing launches business jet capable of world's longest flight

Boeing has announced the launch of a new business jet model that can fly more than half way around the world without stopping. That's farther than any business jet ever built.

The BBJ 777X planes have a range of 11,645 nautical miles which enables them to offer the longest commercial flight in the world.

To demonstrate the versatility of the airplane's spacious cabin, BBJ unveiled interior concepts from three leading design firms: Greenpoint Technologies, Jet Aviation, and Unique Aircraft Design.

With up to 3,256 square feet of cabin space, each concept shows how the BBJ 777X can be transformed to suit the tastes of any VIP customer.

"Our most exclusive customers want to travel with the best space and comfort and fly directly to their destination. The new BBJ 777X will be able to do this like no other airplane before it, redefining ultra-long range VIP travel," said Greg Laxton, head of Boeing Business Jets, at the Middle East Business Aviation Association Show (MEBAA).

The company has released renderings of the plane's interior, and but has not yet received any orders so far.
