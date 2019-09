[Major Delays] Loop-bound Brown and Purple Line Express trains are standing near Sedgwick due to an incident involving a train. Crews working to restore service. — cta (@cta) September 24, 2019

An accident involving a train left commuters at a standstill on the CTA Purple and Brown Line Express routes Tuesday morning.According to the CTA, trains were halted near the Sedgwick stop due to an incident involving a train just after 9:00 a.m.Officials said major delays are expects as personnel work to restore service.No other information is available at this time. Commuters should allow for extra travel time.