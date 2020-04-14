Coronavirus Chicago: CDOT, Divvy offering free rides for health care workers amid COVID-19 pandemic

The free rides are being offered through a partnership between the Chicago Department of Transportation and the City's bike share partner, Divvy, and will remain available through the end of this month.
The goal of the program is to help provide an additional, affordable option to help essential workers get around Chicago during this time.
Coronavirus Chicago: CTA buses to begin rear-door boarding, 'drop-off only' routes amid COVID-19 outbreak
More than 150 health care workers at eight health care providers have already signed up to take advantage of the free rides, officials said.
The healthcare providers that have signed-up thus far are:
- Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago
- Rush University Medical Center
- UI Health
- The Shirley Ryan AbilityLab
- AMITA Health
- Heartland Alliance Health
- Mercy Hospital & Medical Center
Additionally, Divvy is also offering sharply discounted Dollar Divvy rides and half off annual memberships, through the end of April for all Chicago residents.
Healthcare companies that have not yet signed up but still want to join the program can email herobikes@lyft.com for more information.
For more information about Divvy offers, go to divvybikes.com.