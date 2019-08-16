Travel

Cheap airfare 'deals' costing some travelers hundreds of dollars

By Tonya Simpson
Trying to find a last minute deal on a flight is costing some travelers hundreds of dollars.

The Better Business Bureau is tracking several reports of fake travel sites that look very legit.

The sites offer cheap flights to several popular destinations. Consumers use a credit card to make the reservation, then get a phone call asking them to verify their name, address, banking information or other personal details.

Once the payment is made they get a real airline confirmation code, but after a day or two the reservation is canceled and the scammers have everything they need to steal your identity or make other purchases.

Here is how you can avoid being a victim:

  • Do your research. If you come across a company you've never heard of look for reviews and feedback from other customers.
  • Trust your gut. If someone is pressuring you to give up personal details that is usually a red flag. If something doesn't feel right, end the call immediately.
  • Pause before paying. Pay attention to the payment method you're asked to use. If a company wants a pre-paid debit card or to wire money it's likely a scam.


If you use those methods there is no way to get your money back.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelbusinesstravelscamfinance
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
ISP trooper shot in Wheeling; 1 in custody
Man helped murder suspect dispose of Gary woman's body, court documents say
Man and dog killed by 12-year-old girl driving car: police
Family of Glenview teen allegedly killed by 'Hollywood Ripper' speaks about CA conviction
Trump called Durbin to discuss Blagojevich sentence, officials confirm
Officer jumps into car fleeing traffic stop on South Side
60 guns recovered in West Side raid
Show More
Bensenville Little League team honors teammate accidentally shot, killed by friend
Planes rehearsing above lakefront Friday ahead of Air and Water Show
Air & Water Show: What you need to know
Where are Chicago pickpockets most likely to strike?
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers and storms Friday
More TOP STORIES News