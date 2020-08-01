coronavirus chicago

Chicago airports' terminal access now limited to ticketed travelers, employees amid coronavirus pandemic

Chicago police will assist with checkpoints
By Jesse Kirsch
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Access to the terminals at both O'Hare and Midway airports are now restricted to ticketed passengers and airport employees.

"In order to ensure the safety and security of our valued passengers and employees, access to airport terminals is restricted to ticketed passengers, those assisting passengers, badged employees, and others with legitimate airport business," the Chicago Department of Aviation said in a news release Thursday.

In order to enforce these restrictions, CDA security and the Chicago Police Department will set up a nightly checkpoint at each airport's CTA stops. Travelers must show proof that they are flying that day, while employees must show their badge or ID. Limited access will also be allowed for those assisting passengers.

There are currently no plans for daytime checkpoints, but CDA security and CPD reserve the right to request to see appropriate credentials, the release said.

Another change, there will be no Blue line trains from O'Hare every night between midnight and 4 a.m. in order for crews to do extra cleaning, according to the city. As a result, shuttles will be made available from the airport to the CTA Rosemont stop.

Other airports in Atlanta, Los Angeles, New York and Philadelphia have also implemented this policy in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
