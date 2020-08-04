CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago will update its COVID-19 travel quarantine order on Tuesday.
Last week, Chicago added Wisconsin to its list, along with Missouri, North Dakota and Nebraska.
The states currently subject to quarantine are:
-Alabama
-Arkansas
-Arizona
-California
-Florida
-Georgia
-Idaho
-Iowa
-Kansas
-Louisiana
-Mississippi
-Missouri
-Nebraska
-North Carolina
-North Dakota
-Nevada
-Oklahoma
-South Carolina
-Tennessee
-Texas
-Utah
-Wisconsin
RELATED: Chicago quarantine: Wisconsin, 3 other states added to COVID-19 travel order list
Travelers from the states are required to quarantine for 14 days. Essential workers and people who commute from Wisconsin to work in Chicago are exempt. However, they are asked to limit activities to work activities and monitor for any symptoms. Those passing through Wisconsin, stopping for less than 24 hours would not have to quarantine, but day trips for shopping would not be allowed, even if it's just for a few hours.
Violators can be fined $100 - $500 per day, up to a maximum of $7,000. The travel restrictions for any new states added will go into effect on Friday.
Chicago quarantine: COVID-19 travel order to be updated Tuesday
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News