Chicago quarantine: COVID-19 emergency travel order to get update from public health officials

WATCH: Dr. Arwady gives Chicago COVID-19 update

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=6376176" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Dr. Allison Arwady gives an update on COVID-19 in Chicago, with Wisconsin removed from emergency quarantine travel order.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago public health officials will provide an update to the city's COVID-19 travel quarantine order Tuesday.Last week, two states, Arizona and North Carolina, were removed from the quarantine list. Meanwhile, South Dakota was added.The previous week, Wisconsin and Nebraska were removed from the list, with Iowa and Kansas being re-added.Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said states on the travel order are seeing new cases at a rate of greater than 15 per 100,000 per day or higher.The state of Illinois has now passed the 15 per 100,000 per-day threshold, but travel restrictions will not be put in place for Illinois.The states and territories currently subject to quarantine are:-Alabama-Arkansas-California-Florida-Georgia-Idaho-Iowa-Kansas-Louisiana-Mississippi-Missouri-Nevada-North Dakota-Oklahoma-Puerto Rico-South Carolina-South Dakota-Tennessee-TexasTravelers from the states are required to quarantine for 14 days. Essential workers are exempt. However, they are asked to limit activities to work activities and monitor for any symptoms.Violators can be fined $100 - $500 per day, up to a maximum of $7,000.